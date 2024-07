2024-07-25 19:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has issued a tender for preparing studies, designs and auditing for the construction of a new CBI building in Mosul, in Nineveh Governorate. Full details here (Arabic) (Source: CBI)

The post CBI Tender for New Building in Mosul first appeared on Iraq Business News.