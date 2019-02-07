Iraq names Baghdad Book fair after assassinated novelist

2019/02/07 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Culture Ministry has announced naming this year's edition of Baghdad International Book Fair after Novelist Alaa Mashzoub, who was assassinated on Saturday in an armed attack in Karbala city.During the inauguration speech of the fair, Minister Abdul-Amir al-Hamdani said, “We announce naming the current session of the fair after Novelist Alaa Mashzoub to commemorate him and in support of intellectuals.”The ministry, according to Hamdani, “will support all Iraqi intellectuals and will be on equal footing.”He also added that the current period of time will witness pivotal role for Iraqi intellectuals.