2024-07-26 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In response to the high demand for its "Injaz/Enjaz" ["achievement"] bonds, first issued in May, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) will offer a second issue of these bonds on behalf of the Ministry of Finance. The total amount available is 1.5 trillion Iraqi dinars [$1.15 billion]. The bond are available for […]

