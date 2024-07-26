2024-07-26 03:20:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Jared Szuba for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. US resumes talks with Iraq over future of troop presence Negotiations between the Biden administration and a senior Iraqi delegation resumed in Washington on Monday in an effort to […]

