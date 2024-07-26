Kurdistan President to attend Olympic opening in Paris

2024-07-26 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, is set to arrive in Paris on Friday upon an official invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, Barzani will join world leaders this evening for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games at the Élysée Palace.

The event is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.