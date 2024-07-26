Iraq ranks third in trade with Iran among neighboring countries, reaching $20 billion in four months

2024-07-26 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq secured the third position in trade exchanges with Iran among its 15 neighboring countries, totaling approximately $20 billion in the first four months of the current year, a 6% increase in value compared to last year, according to statistics and data from Iranian customs.

The data indicated that Iran's trade with its 15 neighboring countries amounted to $19.82 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian year, up from $18.69 billion in the same period last year, reflecting a 5% growth in weight and 6% in value.

Customs statistics showed that the largest trade volumes with Iran during this period were with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkiye, Iraq, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, respectively.

Russia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia also followed in trade volumes with Iran.

In the first four months of 2024, Iran's trade with the UAE reached $8.06 billion, up from $7.66 billion last year, marking a 5% increase.

Trade exchanges between Iran and Turkiye declined by 10% in the first four months of this year compared to the same period of 2023.

Iraq ranked third among Iran's neighboring countries in terms of trade exchanges, with trade between Iran and Iraq growing by 22% in value and 19% in weight.

In the first four months of 2024, trade between Iran and Iraq reached $3.77 billion, up from $3.09 billion in the same period of 2023.

Iran's trade with Pakistan in the first four months of 2024 amounted to $928.19 million, reflecting a 13% increase in value and 7% in weight compared to the same period of 2023.

Trade between Iran and Afghanistan in the first four months of 2024 was $724.08 million, showing a 38% increase in value and 31% in weight compared to the same period last year.

In the first four months of this year, Iran's trade with the Russian Federation was $703.17 million, while trade with Saudi Arabia reached $35.48 million, growing by 39% compared to last year.

Iran's trade with Azerbaijan amounted to $691.74 million, and with Turkmenistan, it was $241.61 million in the first four months of 2024. Additionally, Iran's trade with Azerbaijan grew by 38% in value and with Turkmenistan by 4% in the first four months of 2024.