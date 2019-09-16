KRG President welcomes new Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, talks investment

2019/09/16 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- “For his part, the new Swedish Ambassador to Iraq said his country views its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with interest, and highlighted the role of European countries in the region,” the statement concluded.
Ronnås replaces Pontus Melander who served as Ambassador to Iraq between 2017 to 2019.
In an interview with Kurdistan 24 last year, Melander underlined the long-standing relationship Sweden shares with the autonomous Kurdistan Region.
“Sweden and Kurdistan, as you know, [have a] long-standing relation,” he told Kurdistan 24.
Sweden’s population of about 100,000 Kurds “are very well integrated into Swedish society; both when it comes to economic life, political life, and cultural life,” Melander added.
