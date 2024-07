The Minister of Oil inaugurates the completion of the first phase of the central processing plant project in Al-Faiha field

The Minister of Oil inaugurates the completion of the first phase of the central processing plant project in Al-Faiha field

2024-07-26 20:00:03 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

The Minister of Oil inaugurates the completion of the first phase of the central processing plant project in Al-Faiha field