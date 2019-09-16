Senior KRG officials discuss political, security developments with Lebanese parliamentary delegation

2019/09/16 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to seek to improve relations with its regional neighbors. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdistan Region officials met on Monday with a Lebanese parliamentary delegation headed by Taymour Jumblatt, the head of Lebanon’s Progressive Sociality Party.
The delegation met separately with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani during a meeting with a Lebanese parliamentary delegation, Erbil, Sept. 16, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
In the meeting with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, both sides “discussed the political situation in Lebanon, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the dangers of terrorism in the region, and the importance of confronting extremism and extremist ideas,” a statement on the KRG website read.
The meeting concluded with the discussion of Lebanese investment projects in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the need to develop relations between Kurdistan and Lebanon further.
In the meeting with KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Jumblatt and his accompanying delegation congratulated the Kurdish leader on the formation of the new government, “and stressed the importance of ties between Lebanon and the Kurdistan Region,” a statement from the prime minister’s office read.
The two sides also discussed “the historical relationship between the Lebanese people…and the Kurdish people.”
Elsewhere, in the meeting with Masoud Barzani, “the historical relations between the people of Kurdistan and the Lebanese people in general, and the Jumblatt family, in particular, were highly praised,” a statement on the KDP leader’s official website said.
They also highlighted “the political situation in Lebanon and Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the dangers of terrorist threats.”
The Jumblatt family has Kurdish roots. During the 15th to 16th century, the family left northern Syria to settle in the Lebanon mountains. Today, they are an influential part of modern Lebanon.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
?
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to seek to improve relations with its regional neighbors. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdistan Region officials met on Monday with a Lebanese parliamentary delegation headed by Taymour Jumblatt, the head of Lebanon’s Progressive Sociality Party.
The delegation met separately with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani during a meeting with a Lebanese parliamentary delegation, Erbil, Sept. 16, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
In the meeting with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, both sides “discussed the political situation in Lebanon, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the dangers of terrorism in the region, and the importance of confronting extremism and extremist ideas,” a statement on the KRG website read.
The meeting concluded with the discussion of Lebanese investment projects in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the need to develop relations between Kurdistan and Lebanon further.
In the meeting with KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Jumblatt and his accompanying delegation congratulated the Kurdish leader on the formation of the new government, “and stressed the importance of ties between Lebanon and the Kurdistan Region,” a statement from the prime minister’s office read.
The two sides also discussed “the historical relationship between the Lebanese people…and the Kurdish people.”
Elsewhere, in the meeting with Masoud Barzani, “the historical relations between the people of Kurdistan and the Lebanese people in general, and the Jumblatt family, in particular, were highly praised,” a statement on the KDP leader’s official website said.
They also highlighted “the political situation in Lebanon and Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the dangers of terrorist threats.”
The Jumblatt family has Kurdish roots. During the 15th to 16th century, the family left northern Syria to settle in the Lebanon mountains. Today, they are an influential part of modern Lebanon.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany