Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Oil Minister Opens New Road and High School in Basra

Oil Minister Opens New Road and High School in Basra

Oil Minister Opens New Road and High School in Basra
Oil Minister Opens New Road and High School in Basra
2024-07-27 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister of Oil, Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani, has opened a new road in the Abu Sakhir area and a high school in the Al-Zubair district of Basra Province. The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday and was attended by the Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs, […]

The post Oil Minister Opens New Road and High School in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links