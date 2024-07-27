Unknown gunmen attacked the KDP headquarters in Kirkuk

2024-07-27 10:00:40 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source in Kirkuk Governorate reported that the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the center of the Governorate came under gunfire by unidentified assailants.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unknown gunmen fired shots at the KDP headquarters in the Sahet Al-Omal area in central Kirkuk early this morning. The attack did not result in any human casualties or material damage."

The source added, "A police force arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident."