Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › For the third week, Basrah crudes record weekly losses with global oil price decline

For the third week, Basrah crudes record weekly losses with global oil price decline

For the third week Basrah crudes record weekly losses with global oil price decline
For the third week, Basrah crudes record weekly losses with global oil price decline
2024-07-27 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil recorded losses over the past week, mirroring the global oil price decline of 2% for the third consecutive week.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an increase of $1.41, closing at $77.38. This downturn resulted in a weekly loss of $2.4 or 2.56%.

Basrah Medium crude edged higher by $1.41, settling at $80.28 in its recent session, and registered a weekly loss of $2.3 or 2.27%.

On Friday, Brent crude prices dropped by $1.24, or 1.5%, to $81.13 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $1.12, or 1.4%, to $77.16 a barrel.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links