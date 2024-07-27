2024-07-27 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had prior information about an attack on its office in Kirkuk, which bears political motives and coincides with the party's efforts to facilitate the formation of the Kirkuk administration, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

Merivan Jalal, spokesperson for the KDP's third branch in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News Agency, "Unknown assailants attacked the KDP office from the rear, where a cemetery is located. The attackers fired at the office, and the guards returned fire, causing the assailants to flee to an unknown location." He added that "the party had prior information about a potential attack by unidentified individuals."

"The attack is politically motivated, targeting not just the KDP but all components of Kirkuk. It occurred at a time when the KDP was working to bridge the gap between the governorates's components to form the local administration and activate the council to provide services to all communities in Kirkuk."

Earlier, a security source reported, "Unknown gunmen fired at the KDP office in the Labor Square area of central Kirkuk early this morning. The attack did not result in any casualties or material damage."

The source added that a police force arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.