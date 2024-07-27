Iraq News Now

Gold drifts higher in Baghdad, drops in Erbil
2024-07-27 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad while dropping in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 499,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 495,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 469,000 IQD, with a buying price of 465,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 577,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 505,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 433,000 IQD.

