Political divisions undermine Iraq’s government: Report

2019/02/07 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A recent report by Foreign Policy has said that the reform program set by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi is faltering, as the first 100 days of his government being in office has passed.The report added that he was able to freely select few number of ministers, as four portfolios remained vacant amid conflicts between political parties that insist on its candidates.For the budget, the report said it stirred wide controversy for failure to allocate enough sums to develop services and support agricultural and industrial development as well as the reconstruction of deteriorated regions instead of allocating most of the budget resources to defense and security sectors.“Despite these encouraging signs, Abdul Mahdi’s perceived lack of progress in filling his cabinet is gradually eroding public confidence. Many Iraqis on the streets call him “weak” and perceive him as unable to stand his ground in the face of powerful political interests,” the report said.Abdul-Mahdi previously vowed to select his cabinet members himself, instead of candidates chosen by political blocs in order to restore the people’s trust in the political process. However, it was refused due to corruption policies.Abdul-Mahdi was approved by the biggest two blocs, including Al-Islah, led by Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, and Al-Bina, led by Hadi al-Amiri.He failed to work as a prime minister because the political powers which brought him to this position are in fact controlling him,” said Husham al-Hashimi, a political and security analyst, was quoted saying. “It’s them who granted him the legitimacy, and they are threatening to withdraw it.”Although the two blocs provided Abdul-Mahdi the freedom to appoint his cabinet members, he managed to select only five technocrats out of a total of 22 ministers. This practice is not controlled by by laws, but became the parties’ way to reach to the public money for their own interests.