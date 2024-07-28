Iraq ranks fourth in Arab Electricity generation for 2023

2024-07-28 14:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fourth as the largest electricity-generating country in the Arab World in 2023.

The total electricity generation across nine Arab countries increased to 1.26 thousand terawatt-hours in 2023, up from 1.21 thousand terawatt-hours in 2022.

Saudi Arabia led the region in electricity production last year, generating 422.9 terawatt-hours. Egypt followed in second place with 220.1 terawatt-hours, while the United Arab Emirates came in third with 165 terawatt-hours.

Iraq generated 139.4 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2023, a 6% increase from the 131.4 terawatt-hours produced in 2022.

Kuwait moved up to fifth place, generating 88.3 terawatt-hours, while Algeria dropped to sixth, with a 5.8% decline in production to 85.9 terawatt-hours.

Qatar saw an 8.7% increase in electricity generation, producing 54.4 terawatt-hours and ranking seventh. Oman ranked ninth with a 6.4% increase to 44.3 terawatt-hours, and Morocco placed last with a 2.6% increase, generating 42.2 terawatt-hours in 2023.

Notably, China is by far the largest electricity-generating country in the world, producing over 9.4 petawatt-hours in 2023. It was followed by the United States, which generated approximately 4.5 petawatt-hours that year.