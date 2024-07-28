KRG to distribute land plots to public servants under Article 140

2024-07-28 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Sunday its intention to distribute land plots to employees as part of the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

In a statement released by the Department of Information and Media, the KRG stated that "in accordance with the decision of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, the distribution of land plots to employees under Article 140 of the Constitution will begin in the Kurdish areas outside the administration of the Region."

The KRG had previously announced a plan to distribute land to all employees and had already initiated the process of surveying the land.