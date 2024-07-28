Iraq's oil exports hit 102 million barrels in June, official data shows

2024-07-28 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports reached 102,314,548 barrels in June, according to data released by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), the Iraqi Oil Ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that the majority of the exported crude oil, amounting to 102,011,928 barrels, came from central and southern Iraq's oilfields. Exports to neighboring Jordan totaled 302,620 barrels, the statement added.

Only last week, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh announced that Jordan had received approval from the Iraqi government to renew the memorandum of understanding for crude oil supply.