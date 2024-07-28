Woman escapes from Al-Sulaymaniyah prison, local source reports

2024-07-28 21:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a local source reported that a woman has escaped from the Reform Prison in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a female inmate convicted in a social case managed to escape today from the women's reform prison in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

The source added that "security forces have begun investigating the incident and are conducting a search to recapture her."