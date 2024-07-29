USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-07-29 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates inched lower on Monday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondents reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered 149,300 IQD per $100.

Local exchange shops maintained selling prices at 150,500 IQD per $100, while the purchase price stood at 148,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the exchange shops recorded a selling price of 149,450 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 149,350 IQD.