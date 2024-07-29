President Barzani to attend inauguration of Iran's new President in Tehran

2024-07-29 15:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, is set to visit Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.

A presidential source told Shafaq News Agency that President Nechirvan Barzani is attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate and former Health Minister from Tabriz, won the second round of the presidential election held on July 5, securing 53.7 percent of the vote to become the ninth President of Iran.

The presidential election followed the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 30, in the Iranian Parliament, with the presence of numerous heads of state and government. Following the ceremony, the new President will present his government to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.