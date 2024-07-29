Kurdistan receives medical aid and vehicles from WHO

2024-07-29 15:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region announced the receipt of medical supplies and mobile vehicles from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a press conference attended by a Shafaq News reporter, Kurdish Health Minister, Saman Barzanji, pointed out that this aid has been ongoing since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The WHO's latest support includes medical supplies for pediatric and maternity hospitals across Kurdistan, as well as three mobile clinics designed to enhance healthcare delivery in the region." He explained.