Iraq boosts investment with new e-visa system and streamlined entry procedures

2024-07-30 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministerial Council for Economy discussed mechanisms to enhance the investment environment, including visa facilities to attract businessmen and investors.

During his hosting of the council meeting, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced that “the Ministry has begun using the service electronically.”

"It aims to streamline and expedite visa issuance by converting all entry procedures to an electronic system, connecting all relevant ministries and agencies with the Ministry of Interior,” he added.

Furthermore, the Council decided to create an operations room with all relevant parties to unify the instructions for granting entry visas from within Iraq.

The Chairman of the Council, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, pointed out the need to “take into account the Labor and Social Security Law, as well as security checks, as Iraq has become an attractive country for foreign workers due to the improvement of the economic situation, the growth of the business environment, and the deterioration of economic conditions in some countries.”