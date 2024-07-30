Iraq News Now

Basrah Crude plunges amid global oil price decline

2024-07-30

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil dropped, mirroring the global oil prices.

Basrah Heavycrude edged lower by $0.85 to $76.53, while Basrah Medium fell by $0.85 to $79.43.

Global oilprices rose, narrowing last week's losses due to concerns about escalatingconflict in the Middle East.

Brent crudefutures increased by 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.46 a barrel at 0425 GMT. U.S.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to$77.39 a barrel.

