Gold drifts higher in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil
2024-07-30 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, goldprices edged higher in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondentreported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling priceof 505,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, includingGulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 501,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of21-carat Iraqi gold reached 475,000 IQD, with a buying price of 471,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling priceper mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 505,000 and 515,000 IQD, whilethe selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 475,000 and 485,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat goldwas sold at 577,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 530,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 505,000IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 433,000 IQD.

