Kurdistan's Barzani attends inauguration of Iran's new President Pezeshkian

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, thePresident of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Tehranto attend the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian upon aninvitation from the Islamic Republic.

The swearing-in ceremony isscheduled to take place in the Iranian Parliament, with the presence ofnumerous heads of state and government. Following the ceremony, the newPresident will present his government to the Parliament for a vote ofconfidence.

Pezeshkian, a reformist candidateand former Health Minister from Tabriz, won the second round of thepresidential election held on July 5, securing 53.7 percent of the vote tobecome the ninth President of Iran. The presidential election followed thedeath of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahianin a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19.