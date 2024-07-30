Iraqi Oil Ministry reports increase in gas storage and production

2024-07-30 15:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that thecountry's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage has risen to over 133,000 tons,with production exceeding 7,000 tons.

Izzat Saber, Undersecretary for Gas Affairs, stated, "The daily LPGproduction rate from companies has reached 7,370 tons." attributing thisincrease to the activation of gas investment projects within the oil sector andthe strong support from both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Oil.

In turn, Anmar Ali Hussein, General Manager of the Gas Filling andServices Company, reported that the company has achieved high efficiency inmeeting the needs of citizens and service sectors in Baghdad and otherprovinces. "The company has managed to supply gas cylinders, provide forservice complexes, and equip vehicles."

Hussein noted that daily gas consumption stands at 5,700 tons, and thereis currently a surplus in domestically produced gas relative to consumptionrates.

Furthermore, Hussein indicated that numerous projects aimed atsupporting the growth and development of the liquefied gas sector are plannedin line with the government's program.