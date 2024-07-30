USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-07-30 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates inched lower inthe markets of Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a closure rate of 149,000IQD per $100.

Local exchange shops maintained selling prices at 149,750 IQD per $100,while the purchase price stood at 147,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the exchange shops recorded a selling price of 149,000 IQD per$100 and a buying price of 148,900 IQD.