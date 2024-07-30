A Decade later, trauma drives the mass migration of Iraq's Yazidis

2024-07-30 22:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Ten years after the Yazidi genocide, members of the minority religious group continue to flee Iraq in droves, seeking refuge from the trauma and insecurity that have marked their lives.

More than 120,000 Yazidis have left Iraq since 2014, taking advantage of resettlement programs, legal channels, and smuggling networks to escape the ongoing violence and instability in their homeland.

Husso Hermi, head of the International Yazidi Organization Against Genocide, told Shafaq News that the mass exodus is a direct result of the genocide and the lack of government support for rebuilding their communities.

"Any community that has experienced genocide loses trust in everyone and thinks about fleeing the country out of fear of the tragedy being repeated," Hermi said. "The absence of government programs to restore the situation in Sinjar and the failure to take serious steps to rebuild and secure the region are key factors driving Yazidis to consider leaving the country."

The presence of armed groups affiliated with neighboring countries in Sinjar, which has become a focal point for armed conflicts between internal and regional forces, has further exacerbated the situation. "These conflicts make it difficult for Yazidis to return to their normal lives and feel safe in their original areas," Hermi added.

Resettlement programs implemented by international organizations have provided some relief, offering psychological and social support to help survivors cope with the trauma. However, many Yazidis have resorted to dangerous and illegal methods to leave Iraq, relying on smugglers to facilitate their journeys.

The mass migration has fragmented the Yazidi community, with many members now scattered across Europe and North America. "Yazidis do not feel safe in Iraq and have fears of a repeat of what happened to them a decade ago when the Islamic State group (ISIS) overran their hometowns, kidnapped and killed thousands of them, and destroyed their homes and property," Hermi said.

The ongoing displacement has left deep scars on the Yazidi community, and experts warn that the mass exodus represents an open wound for both Iraq and the international community.

The harsh conditions in displacement camps within Iraq forced many Yazidis to seek opportunities abroad. Lack of basic services, such as water, electricity, and healthcare, created a desperate situation that compelled thousands to embark on perilous journeys.

"The international community and humanitarian organizations must redouble their efforts to support these survivors and rebuild their lives, both inside Iraq and abroad," a Yazidi activist told Shafaq News.

Resettlement in new countries has marked a new beginning for Yazidis, but challenges persist. Adapting to new cultures, learning languages, finding employment, and ensuring the education of their children have been among the obstacles faced by Yazidi communities in their adopted homes. Despite these difficulties, the sense of security they have found in these countries has been a powerful motivator to persevere and build new lives.

However, the absence of fundamental solutions, such as the reconstruction of Sinjar and the guarantee of security and stability in the region, has left many Yazidis feeling uncertain about their future. The psychological trauma experienced during the genocide continues to haunt survivors, and the fear of another attack remains a constant presence in their lives, even outside Iraq.

Abu Aydin, a Yazidi who fled Iraq for Germany five years ago, recounted the harrowing journey he and his family endured to escape the Islamic State.

"We were living in peace until ISIS attacked our community in 2014," he said. "Thousands were killed or abducted. We became refugees, living in dire conditions."

The decision to leave Iraq was a desperate one. "We paid smugglers a fortune to take us through Turkey," he said. "The journey was terrifying, with hunger and fear our constant companions."

Despite the risks, Aydin was determined to provide a better future for his family. "Arriving in Germany was a new beginning," he said. "Life is still challenging, but we feel safe and are working to rebuild our lives."