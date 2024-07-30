Turkish airstrike hits PKK positions in Duhok Governorate

2024-07-30 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an official source reported that Turkish aircraft conducted an airstrike on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Gara mountain range overlooking the Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok Governorate of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the "airstrike primarily targeted the village of Karkash on the mountain's slope, resulting in damage to farms and forests due to the resulting fires."

In the last weeks, Turkiye intensified its attacks against PKK in northern Iraq.

On Friday, Turkiye's Ministry of Defense announced that it carried out airstrikes on PKK targets in the Gara, Qandil, and Asos regions of Kurdistan, destroying 25 sites, including locations housing senior figures.

Turkish warplanes also bombarded Kurdistan PKK positions in the eastern Duhok.