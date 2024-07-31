Kurdistan's CTG: violent acts under the guise of military agencies in Al-Sulaymaniyah
Shafaq News/
On Tuesday, Kurdistan's Counter Terrorism Group (CTG) expressed concern over
recent violent incidents in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, attributing them to
military and security forces.
In a
statement, the agency said, "The incidents occurring in Al-Sulaymaniyah
and its surroundings in recent times are alarming and warrant attention.
Unfortunately, these events are happening daily under the guise of military and
security agencies, involving the arrest, abduction, torture, and killing of
citizens."
The
statement continued, "These actions cast doubt on the name and sanctity of
the military and security agencies, whose primary mission is to protect the
property of Kurdistan's citizens. They lead to the distortion of their
reputation and spread fear, anxiety, and intimidation."
"Military
and security institutions have to protect the security and property of
citizens, not to be used in political conflicts to kill civilians and spread
fear and terror, which contradicts the core principles of military and security
forces."
The agency
reiterated its call "to avoid mixing military and security institutions
with personal, political, and partisan conflicts and using them for personal
and unilateral interests."