Kurdistan's CTG: violent acts under the guise of military agencies in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2024-07-31 00:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/

On Tuesday, Kurdistan's Counter Terrorism Group (CTG) expressed concern over

recent violent incidents in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, attributing them to

military and security forces.

In a

statement, the agency said, "The incidents occurring in Al-Sulaymaniyah

and its surroundings in recent times are alarming and warrant attention.

Unfortunately, these events are happening daily under the guise of military and

security agencies, involving the arrest, abduction, torture, and killing of

citizens."

The

statement continued, "These actions cast doubt on the name and sanctity of

the military and security agencies, whose primary mission is to protect the

property of Kurdistan's citizens. They lead to the distortion of their

reputation and spread fear, anxiety, and intimidation."

"Military

and security institutions have to protect the security and property of

citizens, not to be used in political conflicts to kill civilians and spread

fear and terror, which contradicts the core principles of military and security

forces."

The agency

reiterated its call "to avoid mixing military and security institutions

with personal, political, and partisan conflicts and using them for personal

and unilateral interests."