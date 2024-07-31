2024-07-31 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has nnounced a significant increase in the reserves of liquid gas, now exceeding 133,000 tons, and a rise in production to over 7,000 tons per day. Deputy Minister for Gas Affairs, Izzat Saber, reported that the daily production of liquid gas from producing companies has reached 7,370 […]

The post Iraq Increases Liquid Gas Reserves and Production first appeared on Iraq Business News.