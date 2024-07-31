Iraq establishes Diplomatic Relations with Bolivia

2024-07-31 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has established diplomatic relations with Bolivia. The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Iraq in New York. The statement was signed by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Iraq to the United Nations in New York, Dr. Abbas Kadhom Obaid […]

