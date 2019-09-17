Home › Iraq News › Syria in Last 24 Hours: US Sends Tens of Trucks Carrying New Military Aids to Kurdish Militias in Hasaka

Syria in Last 24 Hours: US Sends Tens of Trucks Carrying New Military Aids to Kurdish Militias in Hasaka

2019/09/17 | 18:30







Meantime, the Syrian army continued its military advances in other parts of Syria over past 24 hours.







Tens of terrorists were killed and dozens more were injured during the Syrian army's operations in provinces across Syria.







Hasaka







The US Army forwarded tens of trucks containing military equipment to the Syrian province of Hasaka despite Washington's declaration of end of the ISIL in Eastern Euphrates region, the Arabic-language media outlets said.







The US military convoy comprising at least 150 trucks packed with military and logistics support arrived in the city of al-Malekiyeh in Northeastern Hasaka from Iraq via Simalka border crossing, the SANA News Agency quoted local sources as saying.







The sources said that US military convoy has been sent to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and reinforce their military positions in areas under their control in Eastern Euphrates.







Meantime, the SDF still continues to attack and arrest the local residents and young people to send them to the military camps for forced recruitment.







Deir Ezzur







Syria’s tribal forces backed by the Syrian Army have declared their readiness to drive out the US-backed Kurdish militias from areas under their control in Eastern Deir Ezzur, media reports said.







The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted al-Baqer Division, which is under the auspices of tribal leader Sheikh al-Bokareh Nawaf al-Bashir, as saying that his forces are fully prepared to liberate the areas under the control of the SDF in Eastern Syria.







It noted that the al-Baqer commander in a meeting with a Russian officer in Eastern Deir Ezzur has declared that his men are waiting for the Syrian Army Command’s order to launch military operations to take back the SDF-controlled regions.







He also reiterated that the tribes of Eastern Syria do not accept the occupation of Syrian territories by the US or Israel.































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Syria in Last 24 Hours: US Sends Tens of Trucks Carrying New Military Aids to Kurdish Militias in HasakaTEHRAN (FNA)- The US Army forwarded tens of trucks containing military equipment to the Syrian province of Hasaka despite Washington's declaration of end of the ISIL in Eastern Euphrates region, the Arabic-language media outlets said.The US military convoy comprising at least 150 trucks packed with military and logistics support arrived in the city of al-Malekiyeh in Northeastern Hasaka from Iraq via Simalka border crossing.Meantime, the Syrian army continued its military advances in other parts of Syria over past 24 hours.Tens of terrorists were killed and dozens more were injured during the Syrian army's operations in provinces across Syria.HasakaThe US Army forwarded tens of trucks containing military equipment to the Syrian province of Hasaka despite Washington's declaration of end of the ISIL in Eastern Euphrates region, the Arabic-language media outlets said.The US military convoy comprising at least 150 trucks packed with military and logistics support arrived in the city of al-Malekiyeh in Northeastern Hasaka from Iraq via Simalka border crossing, the SANA News Agency quoted local sources as saying.The sources said that US military convoy has been sent to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and reinforce their military positions in areas under their control in Eastern Euphrates.Meantime, the SDF still continues to attack and arrest the local residents and young people to send them to the military camps for forced recruitment.Deir EzzurSyria’s tribal forces backed by the Syrian Army have declared their readiness to drive out the US-backed Kurdish militias from areas under their control in Eastern Deir Ezzur, media reports said.The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted al-Baqer Division, which is under the auspices of tribal leader Sheikh al-Bokareh Nawaf al-Bashir, as saying that his forces are fully prepared to liberate the areas under the control of the SDF in Eastern Syria.It noted that the al-Baqer commander in a meeting with a Russian officer in Eastern Deir Ezzur has declared that his men are waiting for the Syrian Army Command’s order to launch military operations to take back the SDF-controlled regions.He also reiterated that the tribes of Eastern Syria do not accept the occupation of Syrian territories by the US or Israel.