2024-07-31 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)said on Wednesday that Iran and the Resistance Front will deliver a "harshresponse "to Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chiefIsmail Haniyeh.

"There is no doubt that this crime by theZionist regime will be met with a severe and painful response from the powerfuland extensive Resistance Front, particularly from Islamic Iran," IRGC saidin a statement.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei said that seeking revenge for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh is a"duty for Iran."

Khamenei extended his condolences for the"martyrdom of this courageous leader," saying, "With thisaction, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harshpunishment for itself."

In turn, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated,"Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor and will make thecowardly invaders regret their actions."

The elected president added, "Yesterday, Iraised the victorious hand of the martyr (Haniyeh), and today, I must carry himon my shoulder to bury him."

Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours ofthe morning in Iran, the Palestinian militant group described the strike as a“severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.

Israel did not claimed responsibility for theattack, however, Iran accused it directly of conducting the operation.