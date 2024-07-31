Sudan’s Abdel-Fattah Burhan survives a drone strike

2024-07-31 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Sudan’s military said its topcommander, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a militarygraduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east.

The military stated that the attack by twodrones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony hadconcluded.

“Military chief Burhan, who was attending, wasnot hurt,” according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim from the military spokesman’soffice.

Sudan has been torn by war for more than a yearbetween the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid SupportForces. With fighting in the capital, Khartoum, the military and governmentleadership largely operate out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea coast.