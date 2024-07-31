Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, drifts higher in Erbil

2024-07-31 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, gold prices remainedstable in Baghdad and climbed in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported thatgold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 505,000 IQDper mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish,and European gold, with a buying price of 501,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqigold reached 475,000 IQD, with a buying price of 471,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqalof 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 505,000 and 515,000 IQD, while the sellingprice of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 475,000 and 485,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at583,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 535,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 510,000 IQD, and18-carat gold was sold at 437,000 IQD.