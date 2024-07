2024-07-31 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the KurdistanRegion, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament,Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.

President Barzani embarked on a visit to Iran onTuesday following an official invitation to participate in the inauguration of President-electMasoud Pezeshkian alongside other leaders and high-ranking officials.