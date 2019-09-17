Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled in Kurdistan Region’s Erbil

2019/09/17 | 20:30
The Mahatma Gandhi statue on display at the Sami Abdulrahman Park in Erbil, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A statue of world-renowned activist Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region on Tuesday.
The statue was given to the Kurdistan Region as a gift and uncovered in a special ceremony by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani and Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs.
India gifts the Gandhi statue as a token of friendship to a different country each year. This year, it was placed in the Sami Abdulrahman Park, located in the autonomous Kurdish region’s capital of Erbil.
The statue includes an engraved message: “My life is my message”—Gandhi’s famous quote, which many believe sums up his life’s philosophy.
Tahir Goran, head of the Kurdistan-India organization, said at the ceremony that the statute represents peace and friendship between the two nations.
Gandhi was known for his use of non-violent demonstrations and undertook various hunger strikes to protest against the oppression of India’s lower classes.
The Kurdistan Region is home to thousands of Indian nationals who work in different sectors of the region’s economy.
India opened its Consulate General office in Erbil in 2016.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
