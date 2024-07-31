President Barzani and new Iranian President discuss enhanced security cooperation

2024-07-31 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President NechirvanBarzani and Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Tehran.

According to a statement by the KurdishPresidency, During the meeting, Both leaders praised the "historicalfriendship between Iran and the Kurdistan Region and highlighted ongoingsecurity cooperation efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability."

The Iranian President expressed "Iran'scommitment to expanding relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,emphasizing a desire for broader cooperation in various fields."

Barzani said that "Iran is a key neighbor"and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's dedication to enhancing bilateral ties.He also extended an invitation to Pezeshkian to visit Erbil during his plannedtrip to Baghdad.

The Kurdish leader also discussed increasingIranian tourism to southern Iraq via Kurdistan and expanding trade between thetwo regions, assuring that the Kurdistan Region would not pose a threat to Iranor its neighboring states.

Barzani arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and attendedPezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

Later, he met with the Speaker of the IranianParliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.