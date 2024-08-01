2024-08-01 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Dr Luay Al- Khateeb is joining IBBCs advisory council and brings his energy expertise to the council. As a long-standing friend of IBBC Dr Luay has chaired energy panels at IBBC major conferences. As an independent Iraqi politician he was the former Electricity Minister and member of the Federal Energy […]

The post Dr Luay Al-Khateeb joins IBBC Advisory Council first appeared on Iraq Business News.