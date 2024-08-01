US dollar exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-08-01 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose on Thursday against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil of Iraqi Kurdistan.

At the opening of trading, the dollar was quoted at 149,250 Iraqi dinars for every $100 on the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, up from 149,100 dinars on Wednesday, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

In Baghdad’s local markets, exchange shops were selling the dollar at 150,250 dinars while the buying price settled at 148,250 dinars for every $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also strengthened at exchange shops, with the selling price at 149,500 dinars and the buying price at 149,400 dinars for every $100.