BP to Develop Kirkuk Oil Fields

2024-08-01 14:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani oversaw the signing of a comprehensive memorandum of understanding between Iraq's Ministry of Oil and BP to rehabilitate and develop four oil fields in Kirkuk. The Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, and BP's CEO, Murray Auchincloss, signed the agreement. The memorandum includes the rehabilitation […]

