5 ISIS terrorists detained in Mosul

2019/09/17 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Five ISIS terrorists were
detained in Mosul's right bank, Commander of Nineveh Police, Let. Gen. Hamad
Nams al-Jubouri announced on Tuesday.In a statement, Jabouri added
that emergency forces of Nineveh police launched a search in Al-Harmat district.Nineveh Police Chief Brigadier
General Hamad al-Jabouri announced on Saturday that Nineveh Police Command
arrested five ISIS-affiliated members in Mosul.Jabouri said that the
emergency forces, affiliated to Nineveh Police Command, have managed to arrest
five ISIS affiliated members, who are wanted for terrorist crimes, in
accordance with article 4/1 terrorism.He praised the cooperation of
Iraqi citizens in Mosul in arresting the fugitive criminals.The terrorists were handed
over to authorities concerned for further legal measures, Jabouri added.In December 2017, Iraqi Prime
Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced gaining control on all the territories that
were captured by ISIS, since 2014. However, the group still has dormant cells,
through which it carries out attacks, across Iraq like it used to do before
2014.
