5 ISIS terrorists detained in Mosul

2019/09/17 | 22:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Five ISIS terrorists weredetained in Mosul's right bank, Commander of Nineveh Police, Let. Gen. HamadNams al-Jubouri announced on Tuesday.In a statement, Jabouri addedthat emergency forces of Nineveh police launched a search in Al-Harmat district.Nineveh Police Chief BrigadierGeneral Hamad al-Jabouri announced on Saturday that Nineveh Police Commandarrested five ISIS-affiliated members in Mosul.Jabouri said that theemergency forces, affiliated to Nineveh Police Command, have managed to arrestfive ISIS affiliated members, who are wanted for terrorist crimes, inaccordance with article 4/1 terrorism.He praised the cooperation ofIraqi citizens in Mosul in arresting the fugitive criminals.The terrorists were handedover to authorities concerned for further legal measures, Jabouri added.In December 2017, Iraqi PrimeMinister Haidar al-Abadi announced gaining control on all the territories thatwere captured by ISIS, since 2014. However, the group still has dormant cells,through which it carries out attacks, across Iraq like it used to do before2014.