5 ISIS terrorists detained in Mosul

2019/09/17 | 22:15
Five ISIS terrorists were

detained in Mosul's right bank, Commander of Nineveh Police, Let. Gen. Hamad

Nams al-Jubouri announced on Tuesday.In a statement, Jabouri added

that emergency forces of Nineveh police launched a search in Al-Harmat district.Nineveh Police Chief Brigadier

General Hamad al-Jabouri announced on Saturday that Nineveh Police Command

arrested five ISIS-affiliated members in Mosul.Jabouri said that the

emergency forces, affiliated to Nineveh Police Command, have managed to arrest

five ISIS affiliated members, who are wanted for terrorist crimes, in

accordance with article 4/1 terrorism.He praised the cooperation of

Iraqi citizens in Mosul in arresting the fugitive criminals.The terrorists were handed

over to authorities concerned for further legal measures, Jabouri added.In December 2017, Iraqi Prime

Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced gaining control on all the territories that

were captured by ISIS, since 2014. However, the group still has dormant cells,

through which it carries out attacks, across Iraq like it used to do before

2014.



