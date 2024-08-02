Hezbollah evacuates leadership sites in Beirut; Syrian factions on high alert

2024-08-02 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Hezbollah has evacuated its leadership sites and moved equipment from the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to Al-Hadath TV.

Furthermore, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed that Iranian-backed factions in Syria have declared a state of maximum alert and brought in new weapons from Iraq.

SOHR noted, "Iranian factions in Deir ez-Zor have called back personnel from leave. The factions have also evacuated their headquarters in Al-Bukamal and moved rocket launcher vehicles to an undisclosed location.”

Additionally, the observatory reported that “two trucks loaded with weapons entered Deir ez-Zor early this morning through Al-Sikak crossing from Iraq, accompanied by vehicles from the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades.

This escalation coincides with increased hostilities between Iranian armed groups and US forces, including exchanges of fire and attacks on the US base in the Koniko gas field in northern Deir ez-Zor, with the US retaliating by targeting areas controlled by the Syrian government and Iranian factions.