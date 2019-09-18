Iraq's President lands in Erbil for talks

2019/09/18 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi President Barham Salih has
shortly landed in Erbil city to meet with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President
Nechirvan Barzani and other leaders.
Salih is accompanied by Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein.The Iraqi leaders are set to discuss
a number of issues related to developing a strong relationship between Erbil
and Baghdad in order to overcome a long history of differences.Upon his arrival, Salih was
received by Barzani and a number of KRG's senior officials It is noteworthy that this is
Salih's second visit to Erbil since he officially took office last year, as he
has previously visited it during the inauguration ceremony of Nechirvan Barzani
as KRG president.Kurdistan Region Prime
Minister Masrour Barzani said on several occasions that he seeks to build a
solid relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.
Iraqi President Barham Salih has
shortly landed in Erbil city to meet with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President
Nechirvan Barzani and other leaders.
Salih is accompanied by Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein.The Iraqi leaders are set to discuss
a number of issues related to developing a strong relationship between Erbil
and Baghdad in order to overcome a long history of differences.Upon his arrival, Salih was
received by Barzani and a number of KRG's senior officials It is noteworthy that this is
Salih's second visit to Erbil since he officially took office last year, as he
has previously visited it during the inauguration ceremony of Nechirvan Barzani
as KRG president.Kurdistan Region Prime
Minister Masrour Barzani said on several occasions that he seeks to build a
solid relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.