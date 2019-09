Iraq's President lands in Erbil for talks

2019/09/18 | 00:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi President Barham Salih hasshortly landed in Erbil city to meet with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) PresidentNechirvan Barzani and other leaders.Salih is accompanied by Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein.The Iraqi leaders are set to discussa number of issues related to developing a strong relationship between Erbiland Baghdad in order to overcome a long history of differences.Upon his arrival, Salih wasreceived by Barzani and a number of KRG's senior officials It is noteworthy that this isSalih's second visit to Erbil since he officially took office last year, as hehas previously visited it during the inauguration ceremony of Nechirvan Barzanias KRG president.Kurdistan Region PrimeMinister Masrour Barzani said on several occasions that he seeks to build asolid relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.