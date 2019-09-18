عربي | كوردى


Iraq's President lands in Erbil for talks

Iraq's President lands in Erbil for talks
2019/09/18 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi President Barham Salih has

shortly landed in Erbil city to meet with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President

Nechirvan Barzani and other leaders.

Salih is accompanied by Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein.The Iraqi leaders are set to discuss

a number of issues related to developing a strong relationship between Erbil

and Baghdad in order to overcome a long history of differences.Upon his arrival, Salih was

received by Barzani and a number of KRG's senior officials It is noteworthy that this is

Salih's second visit to Erbil since he officially took office last year, as he

has previously visited it during the inauguration ceremony of Nechirvan Barzani

as KRG president.Kurdistan Region Prime

Minister Masrour Barzani said on several occasions that he seeks to build a

solid relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW