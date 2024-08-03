Iraq News Now

Fuel Oil Pipeline to Kirkuk Cement Plant Rehabilitated

2024-08-03 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Oil Pipelines Company has rehabilitated the six-inch fuel oil pipeline extending from the "June 1" depot to the Kirkuk Cement Plant in Lilan, southeast of Kirkuk. According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, the pipeline, inactive for over three years, is now fully operational. Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Moussawi, […]

