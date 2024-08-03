Kurdish PM calls for full implementation of Sinjar Agreement

2024-08-03 10:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On the 10th anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar and surrounding areas, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized ongoing efforts with the federal government to normalize conditions in the district and rebuild the region.

In a statement, Barzani said, "Today marks the tenth anniversary of the genocide perpetrated by ISIS terrorists against our Yazidi sisters and brothers in Sinjar and its surrounding areas. This heinous crime resulted in the massacre of thousands of residents and the loss and displacement of tens of thousands of innocent people."

He added, "Despite a decade having passed since that massacre, the wounds and suffering of our Yazidi brothers and sisters have not healed. Many remain missing, and the region has yet to stabilize, preventing displaced persons from returning to their homes due to the dominance of militias and armed groups operating outside the law in Sinjar."

Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's "commitment to continue working with the Iraqi government to restore stability in Sinjar and its outskirts, to rebuild the region, and to ensure a dignified and voluntary return of displaced Yazidis to their homes.” stressing the need for the full implementation of the Sinjar Agreement to “bring security and stability to the area and to transfer protection and administrative responsibilities to its original inhabitants."

On August 3, 2014, ISIS militants attacked the Sinjar district in western Nineveh, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous Yazidis, as well as their displacement and the destruction of their areas.

It is noted that Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement on October 9, 2020, to normalize conditions in Sinjar, which included joint management of administrative, security, and service affairs. However, this agreement has not yet been effectively implemented due to political reasons, according to officials in the Kurdistan Region.