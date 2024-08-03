President Barzani discusses with EU Ambassador bilateral relations and regional issues

2024-08-03 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani metwith Thomas Seiler, the European Union Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both sides "discussedthe relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, expressing a positive outlook onthe recent advancements in their bilateral negotiations aimed at addressingoutstanding issues."

The meeting highlighted the ongoing discussions between the KurdistanRegional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi Federal Government, with both partiesexpressing optimism about recent progress in their bilateral negotiations.

The two officials also touched upon the tenth commemoration of theYazidi genocide, focusing on the current and future challenges facing theYazidi community and other groups in the region. A key topic was the SinjarAgreement, which aims to stabilize the Sinjar area. They also discussedmigration issues and reviewed recent developments in the region.

In turn, Ambassador Seiler reaffirmed the European Union's commitment tosupporting both the KRG and the Iraqi Federal Government in “revitalizing theeconomy and creating job opportunities. “