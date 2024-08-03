Yazidi Prince calls for resolution of Sinjar issues and protection of Yazidi rights

2024-08-03 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg, the spiritual leader ofthe Yazidis, urged a resolution to the issues in Sinjar and the protection ofYazidi rights.

During a ceremony in Erbilmarking the tenth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide, Tahsin Beg reflected onthe recurring tragedies faced by the Yazidis, stating, "History repeatsitself and reminds us that we are a people of massacres…the enslavement andsale of Yazidi women in the markets of Mosul should never be forgotten."

Tahsin Beg highlighted that "many Yazidi women are still missing,with their fates unknown, and the fate of Yazidi youth remains uncertaindespite the end of the conflict. Mass graves have yet to be excavated."

The Yazidi prince called for the return of Yazidi people with "dignityand guarantees to prevent a repeat of past atrocities."

"We are a people like others and do not wish to abandon ourland," he said.

Tahsin Beg also stressed the need to resolve political disputes inSinjar and urged the Iraqi government to "honor its commitments." Hecalled on the Iraqi government to collaborate with the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment to address unresolved issues and ensure stability and protection forYazidis.